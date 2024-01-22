Wizz Air transported more than 60 million passengers last year

Wizz Air broke its previous passenger traffic record in 2023, carrying more than 60.3 million passengers last year, which is an increase of about 32 percent compared to 2022; In Hungary, this represented 5.2 million passengers and a 29 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The announcement states that in 2023, Wizz Air launched nearly a hundred new routes, expanded its fleet with 32 brand new Airbus A321neo aircraft, and its flights flew a total of 263 million kilometers.

Wizz Air completed 99.31 percent of its scheduled flights last year, which is well above the industry average, and this figure is even higher for Hungarian flights: 99.68 percent.

In addition to the increase in the number of passengers, the airline also achieved a record in reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Average emissions fell to 51.5 grams per passenger kilometer, which is 6.8 percent less than in 2022.

It is detailed that in Hungary – including the Budapest and Debrecen bases – Wizz Air flew 5.2 million passengers in 2023. The airline operates 15 aircraft at home and offers 70 destinations in 29 countries. Along with the popular Cairo, Sharm el-Sheikh, Copenhagen, Istanbul and Antalya, the airline launched almost a dozen new routes from Hungary last year.

Zsuzsa Trubek, Wizz Air’s communications manager, pointed out in the announcement that Hungary is one of their most important markets, to which the company remains committed this year as well.

Wizz Air currently operates a fleet of 196 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

According to their statement, in the financial year 2023 – between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023 – the company had an income of 3.896 billion euros.

(MTI)