Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter found dead in hotel room

Victoria Jones, 34, the daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones and also an actress, has passed away. The cause of her death is not yet known.

Her body was discovered on January 1 in a luxury hotel in San Francisco, and she could not be revived.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department told TMZ that SFFD units responded at 2:52 a.m. to a reported medical emergency. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene following their examination, according to Blikk.

The coroner’s report states that the exact cause of death is currently unknown, and no further details about the circumstances of the tragedy are available.