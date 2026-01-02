CATL in Debrecen raises wages for factory workers

CATL has increased the pay of its factory workers in Debrecen. From January, employees working on the production lines will take home an average of 150 yuan more per month, equivalent to about 6,900 forints (approx. 18 euros)

According to CATL’s annual report, out of the total workforce of 131,988, 96,725 employees were working on production lines at the end of December last year, reports Világgazdaság. The wage increase was confirmed by Robin Zeng, the company’s founder and CEO, who said that the raise recognizes talent, diligence, and loyalty, while also boosting productivity and the company’s competitiveness.

Salaries for workers in CATL’s factories range between 7,000 and 8,300 yuan (approximately 323,000–383,000 forints, 842-998 euros), depending on overtime and production stoppages. Employees who work throughout the holiday period from 15 to 23 February 2026, covering 25 working days in a 28-day month, will receive an additional bonus of 3,200 yuan, around 148,000 forints (385 euros).

(Debreceni Nap)