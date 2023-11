From November 13th, 2023, in Debrecen, in front of 27. Rakovszky Dániel street, Debreceni Vízművek Zrt. is starting troubleshooting work on the physical waste water inlet line.

For the duration of the work, the outer traffic lane must be closed to traffic from the direction of Nyíregyháza to Budapest, so only the inner traffic lane can be used by motorists.

Restoration work is expected to be finished on 27th November, 2023.





debreceninap.hu