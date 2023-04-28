Mayor of Debrecen: Tisza water will soon reach Debrecen

The construction works of the first phase of the Civaqua program are progressing well: only 600 meters of the construction of the 15-kilometer pipeline system are left, and the water of the Tisza will reach Debrecen via the Keleti Main Canal, the source of the Tócó Stream, the mayor of the city announced at a press conference on Thursday.

László Papp, when inspecting the construction works of the pumping station in the Balmazújváros area, which is called the “heart” of the investment, reminded that with the investment, plans of almost half a century will come true: the Civaqua program represents a regional development that simultaneously ensures the satisfaction of the needs of water management and nature conservation.

The mayor emphasized: the pumping station development was solved in such a way that it can serve the investments of the second and third phases of the program, when the water of the Tisza reaches the forest wastelands east of Debrecen and the agricultural areas in the northeast.

It was announced at the press conference: the first phase of the Civaqua program will be realized within the framework of the Environmental and Energy Efficiency Operative Program, with HUF 15.748 billion in EU and domestic support.

In the current project, the renovation of the pumping station of the multi-purpose water management system in Hajdúság, which ensures the water supply of the system from the main Keleti canal, continues with the installation of a new pump, as well as the construction of the new courtyard pressure pipes connected to it.

According to the water specialists, the biggest challenge of the investment is the 63-meter difference in level between the Keleti main canal and the 3,000-cubic-meter compensating reservoir to be built in the Bodaszőlő area. This means that the new pump will have to raise the water on the almost 15-kilometer stretch higher than the tower of the Great Reformed Church in Debrecen, it was said at the briefing.

Ákos Balázs, deputy mayor of Debrecen, said that with the investment, a significant water surface will be created in the Józsa district, which will significantly contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of the people living in the area with the planting of protected forests.

The purpose and phases of the Civaqua program

The generally stated goal of the project; the replacement of water from the Tócó watercourse located west of Debrecen, the reduction of harmful effects on surface waters through the water supply from the Keleti main canal, primarily the mitigation of water shortages, the improvement of the water management situation in the region, and the increase of the utilization of natural water resources by bringing water from the Keleti main canal into the region. The necessary water supply can be provided from the water supply of the Keleti main canal.

In addition to fulfilling the regional water supply tasks of the project, it is also the first element of achieving the long-term goal, during which we will be able to deliver the Tisza water coming from the H-II, H-II/A and H-II/B backbone lines to the valley of the Brasó River, and then the later investment to the planned Nagyerde water replacement system and the Erdőpuszta reservoirs. No. 2 realized in this project. CIVAQUA II will continue from the receiving reservoir. the branching H-IV pipeline of the 2015-2015 level, this project will also indirectly enable partial water supply of the Nagyerde water replacement system and the Erdőpuszta reservoirs.

The main goal of the project is to improve the ecological condition of the Tócó watercourse. In the Watershed Management Plan prescribed by the EU VKI, the Tócó consists of two sections, the Tócó-upper and the Tócó-alsó water bodies, the Tócó-alsó is a highly modified category. The upper Tócó is a water body with periodic water transport, while the lower Tócó has a permanent water supply. Their water cycle is extreme, and the upper Tócó often dries out, so its water yield drops to zero. Based on the annexes of the VGT, it can be established that the upper Tócó section is weak from an ecological point of view, and the lower Tócó water body is in poor condition. Diffuse nitrogen and phosphorus load is an important load from the point of view of phosphorus forms. The direct impact of natural values is present only at the upper Tócó water body, but the impact on the watershed is typical for both sections. In order to protect natural values, the VGT defines several nature conservation measures for the upper Tócó water body:

TA3: Water retention in inland water-sensitive areas without the use of the inland drainage system, by changing the cultivation method and cultivation branch,

TA5: Modification of the inland water system taking into account aspects of water retention (modification of the sewer system and its operation, reduction of taps, establishment of inland water reservoirs),

HM2: Bed rehabilitation on lowland small and medium-sized watercourses, including reconstruction of bottom thresholds and bottom dams,

HA3: Creation and maintenance of the water protection buffer zone in the coastal zone of stagnant waters.

In the case of the upper Tócó water body, VGT2 aimed to achieve good status by 2021, while for the lower Tócó water body, it aimed to achieve good potential by 2027.

The primary goal of this project is to increase usable water resources to meet water management needs.

The professional concept of the development:

The project consists of five project elements:

Project element No. 1 is the renovation of the HTVR pumping station

Project element No. 2 is the construction of the H-II pressure pipeline

Project element No. 3 is the H-II/A pressure line and No. 2. the construction of a balancing reservoir

Project element No. 4 is the construction of the H-II/B gravity line

Project element No. 5 is the construction of the upper water supply route in the Tócó valley, Tócó revitalization

The construction of the operation management system of the five project elements is part of project II. it will belong to your pace. The technical content of each project element is very limited. The alignment of the pressure lines has already been defined as part of a long-term development concept (CIVAQUA), changing the alignment is not an alternative to be investigated. The operation of the pressure and gravity lines is also only one option since it is technically the only option that fits into the already established system. Another goal of the project is water retention and water distribution in order to make better use of our waters, as well as the creation and rehabilitation of wetlands, which tasks were defined as key tasks in the Kvassay Jenő Plan.

Presentation of the planned technical content:

Renovation of HTVR pumping station

Installation of 1 new pump,

construction/combination of pressure pipes in the courtyard Construction of H-II pressure line

ROCLA protective pipe, diameter: 1,400 mm, length: 21 fm

ÜPE pipe, diameter: 1,000 mm, length: 6,113 fm

sectioning artifacts, 6 pcs NA 1000 mm

construction of the sliding gate, 1 DN1000/900 mm Construction of the H-II/A pressure line in the no. 2 together with an equalizing reservoir

ÜPE pipe, diameter: 1,000 mm, length: 6,746 fm

sectioning artifacts, 5 pcs NA 1000 mm

water discharge point towards the Brasó vein, 1 pc NA 1000/1000 mm

construction of sluice gates, 3 DN1000 mm

M35 motorway crossing, ROCLA 140 cm, protective pipe with punched drilling

WC with a volume of 3000 m3. construction of the equalizing reservoir Construction of H-II/B gravity line

ÜPE pipe, diameter: 600 mm, length: 770 fm

ÜPE pipe, diameter: 600 mm, length: 1,190 fm

construction of a sliding gate, 1 piece NA600 mm

No. 35 main road crossing, 1 piece, NA1000 mm ROCLA pipe

Construction of a pond water discharge structure, 1 piece NA600 mm

Construction of the Tócó Valley upper water supply route, Tócó revitalization

construction of damming structure, Tócó-watercourse 24+970 section

construction of damming structure, Tócó-watercourse section 23+563

construction of damming structure, Tócó-watercourse section 22+095

construction of damming structure, Tócó-watercourse section 21+462

renovation of damming structure, Tócó-watercourse 20+870 section

construction of damming structure, Tócó-watercourse 20+521 section

renovation of damming structure, Tócó-watercourse section 19+077

construction of damming structure, Tócó-watercourse 18+845 section

construction of damming structure, Tócó-watercourse 17+476 section

construction of damming structure, Tócó-watercourse 17+355 section

renovation of damming structure, Tócó-watercourse 17+100 section

construction of damming structure, Tócó-watercourse 16+880 section

construction of damming structure, Tócó-watercourse 16+490 section

construction of damming structure, Tócó-watercourse 16+144 section

construction of bottom stairs (Tócó watercourse 22+590, 22+543, 22+495 and 22+390)

Development of the lake source area

River bed rehabilitation near the Józsa district

Vezér út reservoir

Project title: CIVAQUA-Tócó project, as the transformation and expansion of the Hajdúhátság Multipurpose Water Management System

Project identification number: KEHOP-1.3.0-15-2021-00027

Project beneficiary: National Directorate General of Water, Upper Tisza Water Directorate

Project start date: 09.01.2021.

Planned deadline for physical completion of the project: 30.11.2023.

The planned gross total cost of the Project: HUF 15,747,547,450

