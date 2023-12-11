The second candle was lit on the city’s Advent wreath in Debrecen 

On the second Sunday of Advent, December 10, 2023, the candle flame was lit in the Debrecen Reformed Great Church. Deputy mayor Lajos Barcsa represented Debrecen County Municipality at the ceremony.

The second candle of Advent symbolizes hope. In this regard, Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa explained that this period is more than festive preparation because it is a time of togetherness, community, and renewal. In Debrecen, Advent is not only a celebration of lights and decorations but also a period of strengthening relationships between people.

Lajos Barcsa underlined that during Advent we can stop for a moment and think about the successes and challenges of the past year, as well as what we can do for the community in the coming year.

“Christian traditions, such as the setting up of the manger in Bethlehem and the singing of the shepherds, are not only part of the Christmas story but also the fabric of our community.” – emphasized the deputy mayor.

Speaking about the candle of hope, he said that it gives strength in every life situation to persevere despite difficulties. Hope, hand in hand with faith, helps us overcome difficulties because we are not alone. As the Advent lights shine on the streets of the city, let hope and love shine in our hearts and share this light with others.

“Let’s be grateful for this period when we can appreciate everything that connects us,” Lajos Barcsa concluded his speech.

Before the lighting of the second Advent candle, András Beszterczey, the pastor of the Reformed Parish of Debrecen-Nagytemplomi, greeted the celebrating community, and Richárd Asztalos, the director of the Debrecen Evangelical Parish, gave his festive thoughts. The Kuckó Art Gallery, the Debrecen Folk Ensemble, the Hajdú Dance Ensemble, the Hortobágy Folk Dance Ensemble, the Bíró Orchestra, Eszter Balázs-Bécsi, the Dalárda Roman Catholic Choir and the School Sisters of Our Lady participated in the festive program.

(Debrecen City Hall)

