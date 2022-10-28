The Debrecen Zoo Opens New Exclusive Event Venue

Delivering on an announcement made during Night at the Zoo this August, Zoo Debrecen is proud to open its brand new Africa-themed event venue – Samburu Panorama Patio, paired with a rich event package – as part of a development project that is one-of-a-kind in Hungary and also remarkable on a European scale.

Recommended for families, friends, couples and corporate clients alike, Samburu Panorama Patio is located in a highlight spot right next to Hungary’s only reticulated giraffe family, so guests will get to meet Emma, Jabari and Zahara up close and personal like never before. Available for timeslots of up to three-hours during and outside regular opening hours, the venue comes with a package that includes a true culinary journey with ambient music and a thematic behind-the-scenes guided tour in Hungarian or English, with optional extras to top off the experience like golf cart rental, a professional photoshoot or an Instax camera to take and print your very own pics. Thanks to an igloo built and equipped for comfortable temperatures year-round, a true four-season zoo setting is ensured for celebrations, corporate team building activities, proposals and any other private event.

Such a choice of name and location is no coincidence as the Debrecen Zoo aims to raise awareness of the current plight of reticulated giraffes, iconic residents in Debrecen since 2005, and offer targeted support to international conservation efforts. Reticulated giraffes are one of the rarest giraffe subspecies, now only found in the northeast corner of Africa including parts of Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya, with an over 50-percent decline in numbers in the past four decades. One of their last safe havens remains in Kenya’s beautiful Samburu National Park – hence the name of the new venue, which is a true milestone in Zoo Debrecen’s efforts to play a more and more active in-situ conservation role in addition to ongoing ex-situ work as any Samburu experience package will include a donation to Giraffe Conservation Foundation, the world’s leading organization in saving giraffes.

Details and booking information available at http://www.zoodebrecen.hu/content/samburu.html as well as via events@zoodebrecen.hu and +36 20 476 1839.

Dr. Gergely Sándor Nagy

CEO, Zoo Debrecen