The police seized more than 16 kilos of drugs in a drug raid that lasted several weeks

The Emergency Police National Investigation Office (KR NNI) organized a multi-week operation against drug dealers: more than 16 kilograms of drugs were seized, and criminal proceedings were initiated against 25 people for drug possession or trafficking, of which 18 are under arrest.

They wrote that 456 police officers took part in the drug raid ordered by the National Police Headquarters for several weeks, and their work was assisted by seven smart service dogs. Most of the 16 kilograms of drugs seized in the multi-week operation were ketamine, but the investigators found ecstasy, ethylhexedrone, marijuana, cocaine, amphetamine, and even 3 CMCs, which are considered a new psychoactive substance. They added that the total value of cash and various assets seized from the suspects is close to HUF 30 million.

The police also explained some cases: in September, suspicious packages that arrived in Hungary via a courier service were screened at Ferenc Liszt International Airport. In one of them – which contained 3 kilograms of MDMA, or ecstasy, with a black market value of around HUF 100 million – it was possible to identify that the package was linked to two foreign men. The police also found more than 3 kilograms of ketamine in their apartment. Criminal proceedings were initiated against both members of the couple for drug possession, and the court arrested them both.

In the other case, two suspicious packages were screened at the airport by the staff of the National Tax and Customs Administration, both of which contained nearly 4 kilograms of ketamine. The police are still looking for the sender and recipient of the package.

According to the police, the street value of the more than 11 kilograms of ketamine seized in the two cases is more than 110 million forints, adding to this the MDMA, the authorities managed to prevent a total of about 29,000 doses of the drug from entering the street, the black market value of which is more than 210 million forints.

The police also reported an additional arrest: in relation to a man from Kecskemét who was previously arrested for drug trafficking, it was revealed during the investigation that he may also have three companions from Budapest. The investigation also revealed that the four perpetrators smuggled various drugs into Hungary, including cocaine, amphetamine, and marijuana, in a total amount of more than 600 kilograms. The police, with the help of the operations unit of the Counter-Terrorism Center, caught the three perpetrators at the beginning of October. Mobile phones, cars, and cash were seized from his apartments in the capital. According to the investigations, encrypted applications were running on the phones. The investigators suspected all three of drug trafficking a significant amount of drugs, and the court ordered their arrest.

The police statement also describes an operation in which the police in Győr, while investigating a drug case via the dark web, reached a five-member criminal organization last year, and now they have also managed to identify the dealers at the lower level of the criminal gang, so at the beginning of October, the police in eight locations in Sopron and its catchment area people were arrested and hundreds of grams of drugs were seized, including marijuana, amphetamine, and cocaine. Criminal proceedings were initiated against the suspects for drug trafficking, but they are defending themselves at large. The police are still looking for one person.

The Debrecen police have been investigating a criminal organization linked to a married couple from Törökszentmiklós for a year, which since last year has been regularly selling drugs and new psychoactive substances in the counties of Hajdú-Bihar and Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok. The 14 perpetrators – three women and 11 men – were arrested with the participation of 295 police officers. The raid took place in 14 locations in five settlements in two counties in mid-October. During the investigations, 1,930 grams of a white crystalline substance and 39 grams of white powder were seized, the former was determined by the chemical expert to be 3 CMC, i.e. a new psychoactive substance, while the latter was determined to be ethylhexedrone, the police wrote.

The police seized more than HUF 23 million in cash and HUF 6.5 million in gold jewelry from the suspects. The investigators are conducting criminal proceedings against all 14 suspects for abuse of new psychoactive substances and drug trafficking, all but one of the suspects are under arrest. Property recovery proceedings were also initiated against the couple, during which the police seized real estate, cars, cash, and jewelry.

MTI / police.hu