ESN Debrecen invites you to see the beauty of Debrecen.

There will be 7 places we want you to discover with the help of our shared Google Maps ( https://goo.gl/maps/p2RYwA98iNRUc1np7 ). Whenever you visit one of the sights take a picture and send it to debrecen@esn.hu or message directly our Instagram profile @esn_debrecen. Don’t forget to be creative since the three most interesting works will be awarded.