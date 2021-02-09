Meet Your Buddies on Wednesday

Date: 10 February at 20.00

Being in a foreign country and city can be frightening at first, but ESN Debrecen is here to help.



This time we will meet online, you can join with this Webex link

( Let us invite you to our Meet your Buddies event where you can meet your Erasmus mates and start the semester with new friends!This time we will meet online, you can join with this Webex link https://unideb.webex.com/meet/palakovicsdora )!

This event is not only for Erasmus Students and Erasmus Buddies. Everyone is welcome to attend!

Hope to see you soon!

ESN Debrecen Team