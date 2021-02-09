Official: Measures to Protect Economy ‘Successful’

The government’s action plan to protect the economy introduced last spring has successfully helped Hungarian businesses withstand the coronavirus pandemic, a state secretary of the innovation and technology ministry said.

László György told an online press conference that thanks to the government’s measures the scenario of mass bankruptcies and mass unemployment had been averted. The focus has now shifted to relaunching the economy with a range of government support and incentives for domestic businesses, he said. Before the pandemic emerged, Hungarians had enjoyed a three-year sweep of high employment and wage hikes, allowing “families and businesses to accumulate reserves which has made them less vulnerable to the pandemic compared with the 2007-2008 economic crisis,” György said.

MTI