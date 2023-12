After Wednesday’s price drop, motorists will have to pay even less for fuel from Friday, holtankoljak.hu reported.

From December 15th (Friday), gasoline will be cheaper by HUF 6 gross, and diesel by HUF 5 gross. Thus, in the middle of the month, the average price of 95 gasoline will be HUF 558 per liter, and diesel HUF 583.

pixabay