Charges Brought Against Three Policemen and a Businessman in Debrecen for Corruption

Three police officers and a businessman have been indicted at the military council of the Debrecen Tribunal for the crime of accepting an official bribe for an advantage, abusing their official position, and other crimes, the Central Investigative Prosecutor’s Office told MTI on Wednesday.

According to the indictment of the Debrecen Regional Investigative Prosecutor’s Office, in March 2021, an agricultural entrepreneur from Hajdú-Bihar county contacted an acquaintance of the police officer saying that he wanted to transport 150 round bales to his farm on the public road in violation of the traffic rules – with the side walls of the vehicle lowered. In doing so, the man asked the police officer: “Due to his official position, he should assist in ensuring that the traffic patrols of the police station do not subject the transport vehicle to a road inspection and do not impose a penalty for the committed traffic violation during the transport on the route he has provided”.

The contacted police officer promised to do so, and in return, as an unfair advantage, he requested that the man provide him with the use of one of his trucks, with which he intends to transport ten cubic meters of soil. The contractor provided the use of the truck to a police acquaintance the next day. Before the transport, the policeman called his colleagues who were patrolling public areas that day, and asked them not to inspect the vehicle carrying a large amount of straw bales. He then assured his acquaintance that the transport could begin, as he had discussed with his colleagues that there would be no police action in the matter.

The investigative prosecutor’s office accuses the police officer of the crime of accepting a classified official bribe and recommended that he be sentenced to imprisonment. In the case of the entrepreneur – who committed the crime of classified official bribery – the proposal is a suspended prison sentence, and in the case of both of them, a fine. Fines and additional military punishment were proposed against the patrol officers who committed the crime of abuse of office, the prosecutor’s office indicated.

MTI

pixabay