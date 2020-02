An old man killed his 50-year-old daughter in Mosonmagyaróvár, then tried to kill himself, too.

A man killed his daughter in Mosonmagyaróvár (Győr-Moson-Sopron county) on Friday (14th February), then he tried to kill himself, too. The man was revived and taken to hospital by the ambulance, but unfortunately his daughter could not be saved.

Circumstances of the tragedy are still unknown. Police are investigating.

