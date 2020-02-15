Winter Gathering of Rides in the Bumper Car Arena

here is no off-season downtime for our bumper car arena as it serves as an excellent hangar for various cars and gondolas during maintenance, including Safari Train carriages, Nostalgia cars and Flying Swans.

Permanent residents of the arena, our bumper cars are some of the oldest classics of their kind, but also true visitor favorites; so, while maintaining their retro looks, we regularly check and replace parts of their machinery in order to ensure a safe and carefree ride for all of you.

Come visit our Amusement Park this special jubilee year and try all the timeless classics and awesome novelties we have in store for you.

 

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park 

