Dad and grandmother helped give birth to a newborn in Hajdú-Bihar

A mother went into labor to give birth to her third child in Hajdú-Bihar county, and her husband wanted to take to the hospital with his own vehicle, the ambulance service writes.

However, arriving at the car, things accelerated and childbirth began, so ambulances were asked for help. The routine rescue manager discouraged the family from starting while alerting several rescue units, including the special Preterm Infant Carriage, to the scene.

The dispatcher kept instructing the brave dad and grandmother on what to do to help Anita into the world within minutes, shortly before the ambulances arrived. The healthy little girl and her mother were finally able to be transported to the hospital in a stable condition after on-site care.

Picture: illustration.