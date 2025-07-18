Amilost brought their haunting pop atmosphere to Campus Festival

The Norwegian-British alternative pop trio Amilost gave one of the most memorable performances of Wednesday night at the Campus Festival. Currently based in London, the band’s music delivers a unique atmospheric sound that captivated the audience with both its emotional depth and striking visual elements.

Though Amilost is a trio, the creative force behind the project is undeniably Sigrid Zeiner-Gundersen, the band’s lead vocalist and producer. A classically trained musician (with roots in Grieg and Mozart), Sigrid brings a distinctive vocal presence to the group, blending her background in Scandinavian metal with her keen sense for melancholic pop melodies. Her haunting and emotive voice remains the defining feature of Amilost’s sound, effortlessly carrying the emotional weight of each song.

The trio is completed by Ross Craib, a Scottish drummer and co-producer from Glasgow, whose musical journey started in hard rock before moving into more experimental alternative pop territories. His rhythms provide a solid, yet often understated backbone to Amilost’s ethereal soundscapes. Meanwhile, Charlie Fowler from Cornwall brings his background in pop-rock and surf culture into the mix as the band’s bassist, further enriching the group’s textured sonic palette.

At Campus Festival, Amilost’s set stood out for its wide, expansive synth layers and ambient textures, which contrasted beautifully with the catchy yet melancholic vocals. Their music’s dreamlike quality was enhanced by a carefully designed light show, adding to the performance’s haunting and almost otherworldly atmosphere. Songs seemed to float through the warm night air, balancing between intimacy and grandeur, leaving the audience both mesmerized and reflective.

Amilost’s music and live performances offer a deeply emotional, cinematic experience—a combination of sound and visuals that draws listeners into their unique universe. Last night’s concert proved that this rising London-based trio deserves attention well beyond the UK and Norway, and their appearance in Debrecen only solidified their reputation as one of the more intriguing names in the alternative pop scene today.