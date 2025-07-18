Drunk man threatened to blow up Debrecen’s 22-story building

A 45-year-old man threatened to blow up Debrecen’s 22-story apartment building. Patrol officers arrested him within an hour, and investigators have now completed the investigation.

On the early morning of September 13 last year, an emergency call was received via the 112 hotline. The caller simply said:

“I want to blow up the 22-story building!”

— and then hung up.

Multiple police units were immediately dispatched to the apartment building and began searching for explosives, while efforts were also underway to identify and locate the caller. The call had been made from a downtown phone booth, so within minutes officers were patrolling the surrounding streets. They soon spotted a middle-aged man, stopped him, checked his ID, and questioned him about the incident. He admitted to making the call, explaining his actions by saying he was drunk and acting foolishly. He had no intention of actually carrying out an attack and thought it would just be a joke.

The officers took him to the police station, and investigators questioned him as a suspect for making a public endangerment threat. The case has recently been closed, and the documents have been sent to the prosecution with a recommendation for charges.