John Newman turned Campus Festival into a giant dancefloor with his DJ set

John Newman brought his DJ set to Campus Festival’s Metal‑Sheet Main Stage last night, blending funk, soul, and pop hits with his unmistakable style to light up the evening in Debrecen.

The crowd was electric—thousands gathered early, filling the area in front of the stage as anticipation built for the British artist’s appearance. Unlike his previous live shows with a full band, this time Newman arrived as a DJ, mixing tracks live and performing his biggest hits over the top of the music, creating a party atmosphere rather than a traditional concert vibe.

He delivered fan favorites like “Love Me Again” and “Come and Get It” with dynamic energy, mixing his vocals into the flow of carefully curated tracks. His voice, rich and soulful as ever, punctuated the set, but the focus remained on the dancefloor experience, blending electronic beats with retro pop and funk elements.

The set’s highlights included crowd-pleasers, keeping the audience moving from start to finish. The performance felt more like a high-energy club night than a traditional headline show—exactly what the Campus Festival crowd expected from John Newman’s DJ persona.

With flashing lights, bold visuals, and flawless transitions, Newman proved once again that his talent goes beyond singing; he knows how to read a festival crowd and turn the night into a celebration. As his final beats echoed through the Great Forest, it was clear this DJ set left everyone on a high note, perfectly closing out the day’s biggest stage.