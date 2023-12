Yesterday, a car drove into a ditch between Debrecen and Létavértes, after Bánk, at kilometer 15 of road 4814.

For the purpose of technical rescue, professional firefighters from Debrecen and volunteer firefighters from Konyár went to the scene, where the co-authorities also arrived. The vehicle was de-energized and its driver was freed by the firefighters. On the affected road section, the traffic was moving in a half lane under control.

– OKF –