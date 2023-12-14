First Direct Flight From Debrecen to Rome Has Been Launched

Wizz Air launched its first direct flight from Debrecen to Rome, the new route will be operated twice a week, the airline announced to MTI on Wednesday.

Tamás Király, managing director of Debrecen International Airport Kft., emphasized in the announcement that their main goal is to strengthen their role in the Central and Eastern European region, and by making new destinations available, they will increase the economic and tourist power of the region.

The managing director of Debrecen International Airport Kft. previously stated that the new flights also contribute to this year’s approximately 300,000 passenger traffic, which represents an almost 50 percent increase compared to last year.

Debrecen International Airport is Hungary’s second most important international airport. In 2022, the number of registered passengers exceeded 250,000, and the expected number of passengers by 2023 is 300,000. According to industry estimates, passenger traffic may return to the 2019 level around 2025, and reach 1.5-2 million by 2030.

According to public company data, the net sales revenue of Debrecen International Airport Kft., which operates the airport, was HUF 1.8 billion in 2021, and its loss after tax was HUF 856 million. In 2022, the company’s net sales revenue was HUF 2.45 billion, and its loss after tax was HUF 1.5 billion. Wizz Air currently operates a fleet of 191 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. The airline had 59.5 million passengers between December 2022 and November 2023.

debreceninap.hu

MTI