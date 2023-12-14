Mandatory Workplace Medical Examination to Be Abolished

On Tuesday, the parliament accepted the proposal that cancels the mandatory medical examination to be carried out as part of the job suitability test.

As for the abolition of mandatory medical examinations: the new rule is general, but will not apply to all jobs. The government will still be able to define occupations and jobs where mandatory testing will be required. In addition, the law leaves open the option for the employer to make the examination mandatory by his own decision. In the case of public employees, the minister responsible for the given sector will decide which position requires the examination. The amendment to the law also contains additions that simplify procedures related to more employment and other topics:

from 2025, employers do not have to keep the employment records of employees who change jobs for 5 years after the retirement age;

the institutions providing new loans can directly request the necessary documents from other institutions themselves, with the approval of the clients;

banks, insurance companies and similar organizations will no longer be required by law to publish their most important decisions in national newspapers.

New laws would also help the administration of employees moving home from abroad: it will be easier to naturalize and accept documents issued abroad. In addition, the range of documents for which diplomatic over-authentication will no longer be required in the future will be expanded, and the birth certificate will be easier to authenticate.

telex.hu

24.hu

pixabay