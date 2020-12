Fully 157 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 2,982 infected were officially registered, bringing the total number of infections to 291,549, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

The death toll has risen to 7,538, while the number of people who have made a recovery has increased to 86,954.

The number of active infections stands at 197,052, while there are 7,522 hospitalized Covid patients, 573 on a ventilator.

