Changeable weather comes next week

According to the Hungarian Meteorology Service, changeable weather is expected in the next few days.

Monday will be sunny, however, in some regions of the country thunderstorms and stormy wind are also expected. The lowest temperatures will be around 14-20 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 26-32 Celsius degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny but thunderstorms and stormy wind are also expected. At night, the temperatures will be around 14-20 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 25-31 Celsius degrees are expected.

Wednesday is expected to be rainy. The lowest temperatures will be between 13-18 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 24-29 Celsius degrees.

On Thursday, the weather will be sunny. At night, there will be 12-18 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 25-30 Celsius degrees are expected.

Friday will also be sunny, however, in some regions of the country, rain and thunderstorm are also expected. The lowest temperatures will be around 13-19 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 27-32 Celsius degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny; in the afternoon, rain, thunderstorms and stormy wind are also expected. At night, the temperatures will be around 14-20 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 28-33 Celsius degrees are expected.

Cloudy and rainy weather is expected on Sunday. The lowest temperatures will be between 15-21 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 26-32 Celsius degrees.

Source: mti.hu