Cold weather returns

A cold front is coming, minuses are expected again this week. There may be rain, snow in some places, and the wind will strengthen several times, according to the National Meteorological Service’s national medium-term forecast.

On Monday, the sky will be overcast, and rain, showers, and thunderstorms are expected in several places in connection with the coming cold front. Most precipitation is expected in Southern Transdanubia. You also need to be prepared for strong, stormy gusts of wind along the front. In the coldest hours, the temperature is between minus 1 and plus 7 degrees. They can measure values ​​between 6 and 14 degrees during the day.

Sunny weather is expected on Tuesday, but there may be showers in some places and in the mountains. The wind will be strong in a large area, the wind will be stormy in Northern Transdanubia. The temperature at dawn is usually between minus 1 and plus 4 degrees, but in windy, clear landscapes the air can cool down to minus 5 degrees. Peak values ​​range from 7 to 12 degrees.

On Wednesday, the sun can be out for a few hours in most places. Rain and sleet can occur sporadically, especially in the northeastern and eastern parts. It is getting stronger in many places, the wind can increase in some places in Northern Transdanubia. At dawn, the temperature is usually between minus 4 and plus degrees, but in clear, wind-protected areas they can measure minus 7 degrees. It is expected to be 10-13 degrees in the west and 3-9 degrees in the eastern part of the country.

On Thursday, sunny weather is expected. The lowest temperature is likely to be between minus 7 and 0 degrees, the highest plus between 7 and 12 degrees.

Sunshine is expected on Friday, but there may be some precipitation in some places during the second half of the day. It is reviving in many places, the wind is getting stronger in some places. Typical temperatures can be minus 6 and 0 in the morning and 7 and 12 degrees in the early afternoon.

Showers and sleet may be scattered on Saturday. The wind will be strong in several places. The temperature is between minus 3 and plus 3 during the coldest hours and between 5 and 10 degrees during the day.

No significant rainfall is expected on Sunday. The wind can be strong often and over a large area. The minimum temperature is between minus 6 and 0, the maximum temperature is between 3 and 8 degrees – read in the forecast.

debreceninap.hu