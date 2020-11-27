The heart of Debrecen was set up in the Kenézy Hospital

The heart of Debrecen made of gingerbread was set up this year at the Gyula Kenézy Hospital of the Epidemiological Hospital for the Treatment of Coronavirus Patients, with this symbolic step I would like to express the support of the citizens of Debrecen for healthcare workers – announced the mayor of Civisváros on Friday.

László Papp reminded him that, according to the tradition of recent years, the “heart of the city of Debrecen”, which embodies love and giving, was set up on the first Sunday of Advent.

The huge heart of hundreds of gingerbread was first made in 2017 by László Radics, the gingerbread master of Debrecen, the Master of Folk Art and his son Zoltán Radics, remembering that 200 years ago, in 1817, Swiss-born Caderas Wioland settled in Debrecen confectionery.

Due to the epidemic, Advent programs and the Advent fair in Debrecen will be missed this year, so preparing for the holiday and recharging oneself is especially important to reach healthcare workers as much as possible, who stand heroically against the coronavirus 24 hours a day all over the country

– said the mayor.

László Papp thanked the doctors and nurses for their sacrificial work, which, as he pointed out, he himself had experienced a few days ago when he was struggling with the disease.

Edit Bódor, Managing Director of Phoenix Event Organizer, indicated: next to the gingerbread heart, hundreds of packages of handcrafted meat, cheese, coffee and tea products, cakes, Debrecen bejglije, Debrecen Bread and producers of honey and horseradish were collected, donations were made to the coronavir nurses receive it.