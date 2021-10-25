Virologist: younger and younger people get sick, let’s wear a mask!

The average age of coronavirus patients is declining, and the phenomenon may be due to the fact that fewer younger people have taken the vaccine – said virologist Miklós Rusvai in the M1 morning program of M1.

The specialist added that the majority of people over the age of 70 and those with a chronic illness have been vaccinated, as have many people aged 12-18, so those who are still unvaccinated in the middle age group are more at risk. Miklós Rusvai also said that the epidemic data in Hungary are better than a year ago; fewer died from the complications of the disease and fewer are on a ventilator.

The virologist emphasized that as the flu pandemic approaches, it is worth asking for a flu vaccine, and in addition, wearing a mask is what significantly limits the spread of various viruses. The specialist encouraged everyone to wear a mask on public transport and in shopping malls.

debreceninap.hu