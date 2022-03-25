The sugar and caloric content of soft drinks decreased further in Hungary

Last year, the average sugar and calorie content of soft drinks and juices in Hungary decreased further, so these values ​​are currently 45 percent lower than in 2010, the Hungarian Association of Mineral Water, Juice and Soft Drinks (MAGYÜSZ) told MTI.

It was highlighted that the organization was the first and so far only organization in Hungary to adopt a voluntary sugar and calorie reduction program. The beverage companies have set a goal to halve the average sugar and caloric content of non-alcoholic beverages (carbonated soft drinks, fruit juices, iced teas) marketed in Hungary by the end of 2020 compared to 2010 levels. By the end of the commitment period, ie the end of 2020, the average sugar and calorie content per 100 milliliters of soft drinks produced and marketed by the members of the association had decreased by 43 percent.

The companies that formed the alliance continued to renew soft drinks after the end of the commitment period, introduced innovative products, and expanded the proportion of low-calorie and low-calorie products in their offer, they said.

In 2010, the average energy content of soft drinks per 100 milliliters was 40 calories, today it is 22 calories.

According to their data, between 2010 and 2021, with the redesign of recipes and the introduction of new, innovative products, the proportion of reduced-calorie and low-calorie drinks rose from 23 percent to 61 percent within the non-alcoholic beverage category. Among the results, it was highlighted that the calories consumed from soft drinks are only 2-3 percent of the average total energy (calories) consumed by Hungarian consumers.

According to the announcement, Géza Miklósvári, the president of the association, emphasized that their voluntary sugar and calorie reduction commitment system, which dates back more than a decade, has produced exemplary results. He added that they would like to continue to contribute to the common public health goals through continuous product innovation, responsible advertising, and the widest possible provision of information to consumers.

MAGYÜSZ is the professional advocacy organization of non-alcoholic beverage producers in Hungary, representing more than 95 percent of domestic mineral water bottlers and about 85 percent of soft drink and fruit juice producers. Its member companies produce an annual production value of about HUF 300 billion and directly employ 3,000 people in Hungary.

MTI