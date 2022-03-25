This is how DKV’s flights operate on the transferred working day on Saturday

According to the information of DKV Zrt., The tram, bus, and trolleybus services operated by the Company will run on Saturday, March 26, 2022, according to the teaching day and working day. On this day, Auchan flights run according to Saturday.

Airport Buses 1 and Airport 2 will run on March 26, depending on the departure of the aircraft, as follows.

Airport 1 bus departures from Grand Station:

4:12, 4:45, 5:20, 7:32, 13:10, 15:12, 16:02, 17:52, 19:00, 19:32, 21:32

Departure time for airport bus 1 from Airport Debrecen:

4:27, 5:00, 5:35, 8:15, 14:35, 15:27, 16:17, 18:07, 19:15, 20:15, 22:15

Departure time for Airport 2 from Airport Debrecen:

2:15, 23:40

debreceninap.hu