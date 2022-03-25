Szijjártó: we are not willing to risk the lives of the Hungarian people

We will do everything in our power to keep Hungary out of the war, so we will not allow arms shipments to pass through Hungary and we will prevent the Hungarian people from paying the price of the war, Péter Szijjártó commented to the President of Ukraine on his Facebook page on Friday morning. demands made against Hungary at the previous day’s EU summit.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade wrote that at the summit of the prime ministers of the European Union, Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated two well-known demands of the Ukrainians: Hungary to allow arms shipments through its territory and to stop buying natural gas and oil from Russia.

“We understand that the President of Ukraine Ukraine and the people of Ukraine are the most important. For us, however, the security of Hungary and the Hungarian people is paramount.

We will do everything in our power to keep Hungary out of the war, so we will not allow arms shipments to pass through our territory, ”stressed that these shipments would be a military target to be destroyed, safety ’.

“At the same time, we will also prevent the Hungarian people from paying the price of the war,” continued Péter Szijjártó, emphasizing that stopping the supply of natural gas and oil from Russia would make it impossible to supply Hungary with energy.

Therefore, the Hungarian government still does not support the extension of sanctions to energy supplies. “We have to stay out of this war!” The minister said.

MTI