Cold Front to Arrive Today in Hungary

National
Tóháti Zsuzsa

According to the weather forecast, from the morning hours, the clouds will gradually increase from the west and northwest. 

 

In the late afternoon, rain may already occur in the west, northwest, and northern counties. In the evening, a cold front and the extensive precipitation zone of a Mediterranean cyclone will reach our country. In several places, the south-east wind will turn to be strong, and strong wind can also occur in the north-western part of the country.

On Tuesday night (2nd November), a significant amount of rainfall may occur in several places.

The minimum temperature will be around +2 / +11 ° C.

