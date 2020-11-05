Coronavirus – 90 Patients Die, 4,219 New Infections

Fully 90 Covid-19 patients, most of them elderly with underlying illnesses, have died in Hungary over the past 24 hours, while 4,219 have been officially diagnosed with Covid-19, bringing the total number of registered infections to 90,988, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday morning.

The death toll has risen to 2,063 while 21,232 have made a recovery. There are 67,693 active infections and 4,871 hospitalised Covid patients, 355 on ventilators. Fully 32,743 people are in official home quarantine, and the total number of tests carried out since the first outbreak has increased to 1,129,648.

The government on Tuesday evening announced new restrictive measures and a “special legal order”. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, in a video on Facebook, called on lawmakers to reintroduce the special legal order for 90 days and announced a curfew between midnight and 5am. Nightclubs have been ordered to close. Also, parking will be made free of charge once again with a view to reducing crowds on public transport, he said.

The prime minister said sporting events, cinemas and theatres will have to restrict audiences to using every third seat, and face masks must be worn. The authorities will inspect all events and fine transgressors. Venues that fail to observe the rules will be shut down immediately, he added.

Border controls and restrictions on entry are still in place and previous restrictions on visits to hospitals and social care facilities still apply.

Most registered infections are in Budapest (23,297), Pest County (11,418) and the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (5,792), Győr-Moson-Sopron (5,761), Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (4,977) and Hajdú-Bihar (4,632). Tolna County has the fewest infections (969).

