Szijjártó Tests Positive for Covid-19 During Asian Trip

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Szijjártó Tests Positive for Covid-19 During Asian Trip

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has tested positive for coronavirus during official engagements in Asia but is asymptomatic, according to a ministry spokesman. The minister tested positive after arriving in Bangkok, the foreign ministry’s press chief told MTI. After visiting Cambodia, Szijjártó went on to Thailand where, in accordance with local rules, he entered hospital in the capital. Negotiations are under way to ensure his return to Budapest, where he will enter quarantine. Szijjártó tested negative just before leaving for Asia.

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Chief obstetrician and gynecologist of Eger hospital dies due to coronavirus infection

Tóháti Zsuzsa

84 Covid-19 Patients Die, Number of Infections Up By 3,989

Tóháti Zsuzsa

“Special Legal Order” to Be Reintroduced

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *