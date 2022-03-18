Hungary Records 64 Covid Deaths, 1,503 New Infections

Altogether 64 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 1,503 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

So far 6,399,532 people have received a first jab, while 6,180,867 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,830,431 Hungarians have received a booster third shot and 236,755 a fourth shot. The number of active infections has gone down to 108,761, while hospitals are treating 2,287 Covid-19 patients, 90 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,820,767 have been registered with the virus, while 44,895 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,667,111 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay