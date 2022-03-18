Hungary Sending 156,000 Vaccines to Vietnam

Hungary is donating 156,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine to Vietnam, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook.

Hungary is grateful for the medical equipment received from Vietnam during the first wave of the pandemic, Szijjártó said. In the spirit of partnership, Hungary freed up and sold 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam before donating another 100,000 doses to the country, the minister noted. Counting the new shipment, Hungary has sent Vietnam enough Covid jabs to inoculate 656,000 people, he said. In total, Hungary has so far donated close to 5 million vaccine doses to 18 countries, Szijjártó said.

