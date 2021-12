Due to the possible presence of jimsyn weed, Aldi Magyarország Élelmiszer Kft. recalls its frozen green beans product.



Nébih asks customers not to consume the products with an expiration dates of 2023.09.30. and 2023.08.31. (item numbers: L1289S3 M and L1272S1 M). The affected quick-frozen food can be returned to any Aldi store, and the price of the product will be refunded even in the absence of a bill.

MTI

pixabay