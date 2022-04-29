“Empty shelves in Vienna,” the Hungarian public media shoked the public, and then the truth was revealed

National
Bácsi Éva

“Viennese people are shocked in front of the empty shelves of the supermarket,” hirado.hu reported three days ago that there were no refrigerated products in a discount store in Vienna.

We dare not even write down how many billions of tax forints a year the public media took in a photo of the readers of heute.at, but they didn’t add why the shelves were completely empty. Maybe because of the lack of food? – speculated the article on hirado.hu.

Hvg.hu spotted that the Austrian newspaper asked the store what the problem was, and the prose answer was that

the refrigeration system is broken.

 

debreceninap.hu

