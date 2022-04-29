We can expect more sunshine on the weekend

There will be more sunshine over the weekend, but there may still be minor showers or thunderstorms in some places, according to the National Meteorological Service’s national medium-term forecast, which it submitted to MTI on Thursday.

Friday will be cloudy with sunny weather, but smaller showers may form in the east. The lowest temperatures are expected to be between 3 and 8 degrees Celsius, but in the northeastern valleys, it can be a few degrees colder or even weak. The highest temperatures are likely to be between 17 and 21 degrees.

Showers are not possible on Saturday either, but sunny weather is expected. The temperature at dawn is expected to be between 2 and 7 degrees, but in frosty places, the air can cool down to around 0 degrees. They can measure 18-22 degrees in the afternoon.

The sun shines for several hours on Sunday, but in the west, the clouds can obscure the sun for even longer. There may be showers and thunderstorms in some places in the southern part of the country. The minimum temperature is expected to be between 4 and 10 degrees and maybe a few degrees colder in frosty areas. By the afternoon, the air will warm up between 18 and 23 degrees – read the forecast.

MTI