Traffic Accident Near Hajdúböszörmény

Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Traffic Accident Near Hajdúböszörmény

A car overturned on main road no. 35.

 

Firefighters and ambulances had an important task in the Hajdúböszörmény area, on the section leading to Görbeháza, on Friday afternoon.

A vehicle overturned between kilometers 57-58 of main road no. 35 in the area of ​​Hajdúböszörmény, on the section leading to Görbeháza.

The professional firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény had to release a man from the vehicle with a tension cutter. Professional firefighters from Debrecen also took part in the work, and a rescue helicopter arrived on the scene.

