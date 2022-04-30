Traffic Accident Near Hajdúböszörmény

A car overturned on main road no. 35.

Firefighters and ambulances had an important task in the Hajdúböszörmény area, on the section leading to Görbeháza, on Friday afternoon.

A vehicle overturned between kilometers 57-58 of main road no. 35 in the area of ​​Hajdúböszörmény, on the section leading to Görbeháza.

The professional firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény had to release a man from the vehicle with a tension cutter. Professional firefighters from Debrecen also took part in the work, and a rescue helicopter arrived on the scene.

civishir.hu

pixabay