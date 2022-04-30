A Trailer and a Car Collided – There is a Complete Closure on M5 Motorway

There is a complete roadblock on the side of the M5 motorway near the Röszke border crossing due to a fatal accident, police reported on their website at dawn on Saturday.



According to the information of the Csongrád-Csanád County Police Headquarters, the accident took place on Saturday in the 173-kilometer section of the highway around 4:30 a.m.

According to the available data, a car heading in the direction of the border crossing ran into a parking trailer. One of the car’s passengers died on the scene, and others were injured. Disaster management said five people were traveling in the vehicle, one of whom was stuck in the car.

Police closed the affected section of the highway to its full width during the on-site inspection and technical rescue. Traffic at the crossing will be diverted to the Tompa road border crossing at the Domaszék exit of the M5 motorway.

hirado.hu

pixabay