Police Ask for Hep to Identify a Body Found in Nádori Canal

Police ask for help in identifying a corpse of unknown identity – a 50-year-old man found in the Nádori Canal near Sárszentmihály on November 16th.

According to the police description, the man is approximately 170 centimeters tall, unshaved, has an average physique, a round face and light brown hair.



A large, green shirt with a black stripe on the shoulders and whit white color at the button and collar was seized on the spot.

In case anyone has information related to the case, they can call the Székesfehérvár Police Headquarters or the telephone number 06-22-541-600.

telex.hu