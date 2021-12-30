We can search for real estate in Debrecen in a new GIS system

Fresh, high-resolution orthophotos, a digital terrain model, and an elevation model are also part of the new user-friendly version, where properties can be searched by entering a topographic number, street, and house number.

We have introduced a new GIS system (geographic information system), which makes the regulatory plan available in a much more user-friendly, easier-to-use form to the citizens of the city and to all those who want to develop, invest and build in Debrecen, in general – said László Papp, Mayor. at a press conference on this.

The mayor said that in the coming years, the development of real estate and the development of residential and industrial real estate in Debrecen will be extremely decisive. In Debrecen, real estate can be developed almost without risk, as an economic development process characterizes the life of the city, which inevitably implies that the development of residential real estate and commercial real estate, in general, will be given special emphasis. However, if we see such a vision in front of us, it is extremely important that the rules needed for it are easy, clear, easy to understand, and easy to use. Thus, the goal guided us is to provide users with a much easier-to-use, transparent GIS system in preparation for the extremely significant real estate development processes of the coming years, László Papp emphasized.

In the new GIS system, the building rules for all properties in Debrecen can be found, together with all their parameters, and the user can also make enlargements and reductions of any size on the map.

The 21st century is about digitization. Thus, with this system, on the one hand, we help the individual, the investors, the population what they can do with their real estate, and on the other hand we embed a digital city system on which the other areas can be built in an integrated way, said Zoltán Póser, EDC Debrecen CEO.

The new GIS system was developed for HUF 12 million.

The system is available to the public on debrecen.hu, which, in addition to the information contained in the settlement and regulation plan, makes the editing functions available to the staff of the office, said Tamás Tomor, Commercial and Business Development Director of Envirosense Hungary Kft.

The system will be expanded with a street view later.

A video tutorial on how to use the new GIS is available at the link below.

Debrecen City Hall Press