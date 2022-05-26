There will also be an “escape tram” on Debrecen Drive

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on There will also be an “escape tram” on Debrecen Drive

A DKV “escape tram” awaits visitors to Debrecen Drive on May 28 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required for the program.

Tank will be on display at Debrecen Drive

DKV advertises an escape electric game on Debrecen Drive. You can register for the game in advance with teams of 2-5 people on the company’s Facebook page, search for clues, solve puzzles and get out of the locked tram first, the company writes.

The number of people is limited, places are running out quickly. Anyone who wants to try it out can apply here.

You can find out more about the event here.

This is how the traffic order changes during Debrecen Drive

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

This is how the traffic order changes during Debrecen Drive

Bácsi Éva

Helping dog classes are held in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

There will also be an “escape tram” on Debrecen Drive

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *