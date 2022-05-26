There will also be an “escape tram” on Debrecen Drive

A DKV “escape tram” awaits visitors to Debrecen Drive on May 28 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required for the program.

DKV advertises an escape electric game on Debrecen Drive. You can register for the game in advance with teams of 2-5 people on the company’s Facebook page, search for clues, solve puzzles and get out of the locked tram first, the company writes.

The number of people is limited, places are running out quickly. Anyone who wants to try it out can apply here.

You can find out more about the event here.

debreceninap.hu