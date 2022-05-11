Tank will be on display at Debrecen Drive

The past, present and future of the automotive industry will be presented at Debrecen Drive on May 27-29. between the Big Forest. The country’s largest automotive industry tour in the entire region will mobilize those interested and present players from the automotive industry and the entire transport sector in a broader context than ever before, the organizers write.

One of the novelties this year will be that children will also be placed on a grid on the Schaeffler Mini Drive. The first city-owned electric bus will also be on display.

There will be 150-200 salon cars from nearly thirty brands, many of which are not even in salons, the industry is struggling so hard to produce new vehicles. In addition to these, those interested will be able to see premium-category old-timers and “top predator” sports cars – outlined Péter Miklósvölgyi, the main organizer of the event.

There will be a finish to a Harley Davidson national meeting on Drive on Saturday afternoon, allowing attendees to admire three hundred Harely Davidsons. But there will be power and work machines, custom trucks, logistics robots courtesy of Trans-Sped, military vehicles, including the Leopard tank, which has never been seen by the general public anywhere in Eastern Hungary.

In addition, there will be an international aviation and car model exhibition, a stock exchange of thousands of small cars, and an airplane model with a wingspan of almost seven meters will present an aerobatic program every two hours over the lawn of the Nagyerdei Stadium. There will be DTM and rally cars, they will also build go-kart tracks, and they won’t miss Drive shows either.

The great names of the profession and the celebrity world and science cannot be left out either. Those interested they can meet Róbert Winkler, Zoltán Szujó, István Vályi from the motorsport profession, but Zolee Ganxsta, Laci Gáspár and even Pál Győrfi are honored.

Mini Drive will also debut this year for the first time.

They also have a special nightly show. Night Drive will be held on the eve of Debrecen Drive on Friday, which will be a drift show. The show will drop the adrenaline bomb with pyrotechnic devices and special effects.

Trans-Sped Day will also be held at the event. The company will also show how the robots that Zsolt Fülöp works in certain jobs, the managing director of the Trans-Sped Group reported.

