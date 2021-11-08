Debrecen Winter Fair 2021

After a year of omission, this year the Debrecen Winter Fair will open its doors again.

Nearly 100 caterers and marketers are waiting for whom are preparing for Christmas from 26th of November to 23rd of December with handcrafted products and heartwarming delicacies.

What’s more, this year the Winter Fair will take place in an even larger area: in addition to the usual Kossuth square, the area of the Fair will be expanded with several new locations! Such are Rózsa street, Csapó street, Dósa nádor square and the space in front of Piac street 1-3.

Opening hours:

– on weekdays from 12am to 8pm,

– on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 9pm.

According to the current regulations, the Winter Fair can be visited without immunity certificate.