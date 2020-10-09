Largest Ever Environmental Project of Debrecen Launched

The Government of Hungary supports the first phase of the Civaqua Programme and the planning of its second phase with 16.25 billion HUF. Civaqua means regional development which simultaneously ensures that the demands of the agriculture, nature conservation and those of the population for tourism, sports and recreation are met. Mayor László Papp said at the Civaqua conference organised on 11 September 2020: the City of Debrecen is working hard to become an intellectual, economic and educational centre that is attractive for the youth population to choose for their future. This is also what the new environmental policy is to serve. Debrecen has been waiting for decades to have a sustainable water supply, and the realisation of the Civaqua Programme is supported by all the key players of the city.

debrecen.hu

pixabay