The Committee for the Collection of Values from Debrecen together with the Environmental Task Force and the Great Forest Society as well as several other contributing partners have organized a series of programs presenting the values of the Great Forest, called The Great Forest Week, between 28 September and 3 October 2020.

The event was introduced to the public as part of a press conference held by Vice Mayor Ákos Balázs, by Lajos Juhász, Technical Deputy General Manager of Nyírerdő Zrt., and by János Mazsu, Chairman of the Committee for the Collection of Values from Debrecen, on 10 September 2020. The event was given the motto: The Great Forest is the green crown of Debrecen. A part of the popular recreation spot received nature conservation status in 1939, first in the country. There are certain pedunculate oak trees which have been decorating the Great Forest for more than 200 years. 34 per cent of Debrecen’s urban land is covered by forest. The significance of the above is in the focus of The Great Forest Week event, which took place at several locations in the city, between 28 September and 3 October.

debrecen.hu

pixabay