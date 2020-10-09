New Catholic Kindergarten to be Constructed in Józsa

The institution will be established next to St. George Church by the Debrecen-Nyíregyháza Roman Catholic Diocese. The foundation stone of the building was laid down on 10 September 2020. The City of Debrecen has provided a financial contribution of 115 million HUF to support the investment.

„The place where a kindergarten is built has a thriving community. Laying the foundation stone of the new kindergarten means great pleasure, which indicates that the city has an ever-growing community” – said Mayor László Papp. Ákos Balázs, Vice Mayor and Municipal Councillor of the district pointed out that Christian churches had always played a major role in the lives of local people. He went on to say that perhaps there had never been such a great need for the presence of Christian values as in the present times. Ferenc Palánki, Diocesan Bishop of the Debrecen-Nyíregyháza Diocese released the information concerning future plans with Józsa that the diocese intended to build an eight-grade primary school in the proximity of the kindergarten.

In line with the usual procedure, the participants closed the event with placing the time capsule in memory of laying the foundation stone.

