Client Reception Restrictions in the Mayor’s Office of Debrecen

The Municipality of Debrecen constantly monitors the data on the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, and takes the necessary measures according to the epidemiological status of emergency.

Office hours are not suspended in the Mayor’s Office of Debrecen, but the following modifications come to effect as of Thursday, 10 September 2020, in order to protect clients’ and colleagues’ health:

– Clients will be received only in the ground-floor reception area of the New City Hall (11 Kálvin Square), no client will be allowed to enter the upstairs offices.

– Clients will be allowed to enter the building of the Mayor’s Office exclusively if they are wearing a face-mask. Administrators will also perform their duty wearing face-masks and plastic gloves.

– Representatives of affiliated and partner organisations can only enter the building of the Old City Hall (20 Piac Street) in possession of an individual permit. Organisational units operating here will be allowed to receive their clients exclusively in the ground-floor reception area of the New City Hall in Kálvin Square.

We hereby request clients to please give priority to administering their matters electronically or via telephone. However, if they have to submit a document in writing, they can put them in the file boxes with the signal „Paper-based submissions by clients” placed at the New City Hall entrance in Vár Street and the Old City Hall entrance in Piac Street.

debrecen.hu

pixabay