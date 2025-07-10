Sziget Festival introduces discounted night tickets valid for new venues and late-night programs

Sziget Festival introduces discounted night tickets for this year’s edition, granting access to revamped and newly launched venues with programs running until dawn – the organizers announced in a statement to MTI on Thursday.

They emphasized that each night, the newly established Delta District will serve as the hub for electronic music parties across its three venues, while the Main Stage and dozens of other stages will also host events well into the night.

As detailed in the announcement, the new “Night Ticket by Revolut” daily ticket costs 21,900 forints, which is 35 percent cheaper than the regular day tickets currently available.

In addition to the Main Stage programs, venues such as the Revolut Stage, dropYard in the central Szoho district, and The Buzz, as well as the Light Stage, the Beach, and Jukebox by Havana Club, will also be open at night. After 11 p.m., visitors can enjoy circus performances, the Grand Street Theatre shows, and the Magic Mirror, which will also remain open late.

In the Delta District’s three venues — the Yettel Colosseum amphitheater, the upgraded BOLT Night Stage arena with enhanced visuals, lighting, and sound, and a new venue called The Club — artists performing after 11 p.m. will include Steve Angello, Boris Brejcha, Amelie Lens, Adriatique, Miss Monique, Vini Vici, Armin van Buuren, Chris Liebing, and The Blessed Madonna.

Further information on the programs can be found on the festival’s website: https://szigetfestival.com/hu/